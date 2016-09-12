Sept 12 MacroGenics, Inc. :

* Takeda and Macrogenics announce the conclusion of their MGD010 license and option agreement

* MacroGenics inc says has regained worldwide rights to MGD010, a bispecific molecule targeting CD32B and CD79B

* Macrogenics inc says Takeda's decision comes earlier than predefined expiration of its option exercise period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: