Sept 12 Manchester United plc

* Manchester United plc 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Qtrly total revenue GBP 134.5 million versus GBP 105.8 million

* Q4 loss per share 1 pence

* Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share 5.31 pence

* Sees FY 2017 revenue to be GBP 530 million to GBP 540 million; sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be GBP 170 million to GBP 180 million

* Q4 borrowings were GBP 484.5 million versus GBP 450.6 million at Q3-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: