BRIEF-Delta systems return to normal; some flight cancellations linger
* "Approximately 80 flights scheduled for today have been canceled with additional cancellations possible"
Sept 12 Solarcity Corp
* Solarcity raises $305 million in latest cash equity financing
* Solarcity Corp says it raised $305 million in its second cash equity transaction
* Says transaction also included a fully amortizing, 18 year loan that was syndicated to five high-quality institutional investors
* A private investment fund affiliated with Quantum Strategic Partners and advised by Soros Fund Management Llc provided equity investment
* Financing is non-recourse to Solarcity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "Approximately 80 flights scheduled for today have been canceled with additional cancellations possible"
ANKARA/ISTANBUL, Jan 30 Campaigning has not officially started, but a string of video "selfies" by the likes of sports stars, actors and cabinet ministers has already launched a divisive debate on plans that would hand Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers.
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.