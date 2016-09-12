BRIEF-Delta systems return to normal; some flight cancellations linger
* "Approximately 80 flights scheduled for today have been canceled with additional cancellations possible"
Sept 12 Rex Energy Corp
* Rex energy provides operational update
* Says expects Q3 2016 production to be at high-end of previously announced guidance range of 190 - 195 mmcfe/d
* Expects to begin transporting natural gas volumes from its butler operated area to gulf coast and midwest beginning November 1, 2016
* Benefit Street Partners L.L.C.(BSP) has elected into next four wells in development program, four-well Vaughn pad in warrior north area
* Rex energy corp says BSP's election increases total capital commitment to date by BSP from $98.1 million to $120.1 million
* Company is currently drilling second of four wells on Vaughn pad and expects to place four wells into sales in December 2016
ANKARA/ISTANBUL, Jan 30 Campaigning has not officially started, but a string of video "selfies" by the likes of sports stars, actors and cabinet ministers has already launched a divisive debate on plans that would hand Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers.
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.