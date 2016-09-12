Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
Sept 12 Becker Milk Co Ltd
* The Becker Milk Company Limited -Quarterly adjusted FFO per share C$0.16
* The Becker Milk Company Limited -Q1 earnings per share C$0.08
* The Becker Milk Company Limited-Quarterly revenue C$938,200 versus C$994,800
* The Becker Milk Company Limited-Declared the regular semi-annual dividend on Class B special and common shares of 40 cents per share Source text for Eikon:
* Navigator Holdings Ltd. contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)