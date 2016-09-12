Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
Sept 12 Anadarko Petroleum Corp :
* Anadarko announces public offering of 35,250,000 shares of common stock
* Net proceeds from offering are expected to be used to fund previously announced acquisition of deepwater Gulf Of Mexico assets
* Offering is not conditioned on consummation of acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
* Navigator Holdings Ltd. contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)