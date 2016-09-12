Sept 12 Invesco Ltd

* Invesco announces August 31, 2016 assets under management

* Aug preliminary month-end assets under management (aum) of $821.0 billion, an increase of 1.1% month over month

* Fx decreased aum by $1.7 billion for august

* Preliminary average total aum for quarter through august 31st were $809.7 billion

* Preliminary average active aum for quarter through august 31st were $669.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: