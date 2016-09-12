Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
Sept 12 Farmer Bros. Co :
* Farmer bros. co. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $5.05
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 sales rose 1.2 percent to $134.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $135.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
