Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
Sept 12 Applied Genetic Technologies Corp :
* Quarterly revenue $12.1 million versus $713,000
* Total revenue for three months ended June 30, 2016 was $12.1 million compared to $713,000 generated during same period in 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $0.15
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $12.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Navigator Holdings Ltd. contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets