Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
Sept 12 Hawkins Inc :
* Hawkins, Inc announces planned retirement of Kathleen P. Pepski, chief financial officer
* Pepski is expected to continue in her current role until June 2017
* Company is beginning a search for her successor
* Kathleen P. Pepski, vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer plans to retire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
* Navigator Holdings Ltd. contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)