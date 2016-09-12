Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
Sept 12 Aura Minerals Inc :
* Aura Minerals announces resignation of cfo, effective post year-end
* Aura Minerals Inc says CFO Rory Taylor has notified company that will be leaving to pursue personal and other business interests
* Aura Minerals Inc says Taylor will continue to serve company in his current role through to company's year-end, which is December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
* Navigator Holdings Ltd. contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)