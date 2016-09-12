Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
Sept 12 Rockwell Diamonds Inc :
* Rockwell announces board and management changes
* James campbell, chief executive officer, has tendered his resignation
* Rockwell Diamonds Inc says Stephen Dietrich and Rick Menell have also tendered their resignations as directors
* Board undertook a strategic review on August 28, 2016, by means of a special board committee
* Board structure will also change to accommodate resignation of two non-executive directors
* Board determined that further intervention on operations,plant completion was necessary, while "new opportunities" being assessed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
