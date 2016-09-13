Sept 13 Brinker International Inc :
* Brinker International announces notes offering
* Says intends to offer $350 million aggregate principal
amount of senior notes due 2024
* Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by
each of company's subsidiaries that guarantee its amended
revolving credit facility
* Says net proceeds from offering of notes will be used to
repurchase up to $300 million of company's common stock
* Says net proceeds from offering also to repay up to $50
million of outstanding indebtedness under co's revolving credit
facility
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: