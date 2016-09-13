Sept 13 At Home Group Inc :
* Q2 sales $188.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $183.5 million
* At home group inc. Announces second quarter fiscal 2017
financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.12
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says fiscal 2017 outlook assumes will deliver 19% to 21%
net sales growth
* Sees FY 2017 sales $738 million to $750 million
* Sees FY 2017 net income is expected to be in a range of
$24 million to $26 million
* Qtrly comparable store sales increase of 0.9 percent
* At home group inc says 2017 EPS is expected to be in a
range of $0.42 to $0.45
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $741.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* At home group inc sees fy 2017 proforma earnings per share
$0.53 to $0.56
* At Home Group Inc says 2017 gross capital expenditures are
expected to be in a range of $140 million to $160 million
* Sees FY 2017 comparable store sales increase of 1.5% to
2.0%
