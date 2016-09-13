Sept 13 Ruby Tuesday Inc :
* Ruby Tuesday, Inc. Announces management changes and
preliminary fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees q1 2017 loss per share $0.67 to $0.74
* Sees q1 2017 adjusted loss per share $0.10 to $0.12
* Director F. Lane Cardwell, Jr. Appointed interim president
and chief executive officer
* Company also announced appointment of sue briley as chief
financial officer
* Briley has been serving as interim chief financial officer
since June 2016
* Ruby Tuesday Inc says board of directors has retained
heidrick & struggles to begin a search for a permanent president
and chief executive officer
* Preliminary fiscal q1 same restaurant sales declined
approximately 2.7%
