Sept 14 Adf Group Inc. :

* Results for the second quarter ended july 31, 2016

* Q2 revenue c$19.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.01

* Says "corporation will pursue its goals of growing its order backlog"

* As at July 31, 2016, corporation's backlog stood at $72.7 million, compared with $70.6 million as at January 31, 2016