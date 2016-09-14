Sept 14 Bayer AG :

* Bayer and Monsanto to create a global leader in agriculture

* Aggregate deal value of $66 billion

* Bayer shareholders expected to benefit from accretion to core EPS in first FY after closing, double-digit percent accretion in third FY

* Bayer AG says combined agriculture business will have its global seeds & traits and North American commercial headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri

* Says combined agriculture business will have its global crop protection and overall crop science headquarters in Monheim, Germany