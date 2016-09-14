BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 14 Bayer AG :
* Bayer and Monsanto to create a global leader in agriculture
* Aggregate deal value of $66 billion
* Bayer shareholders expected to benefit from accretion to core EPS in first FY after closing, double-digit percent accretion in third FY
* Bayer AG says combined agriculture business will have its global seeds & traits and North American commercial headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri
* Says combined agriculture business will have its global crop protection and overall crop science headquarters in Monheim, Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.