Sept 14 Star Bulk Carriers Corp :

* Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Reports financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2016, and announces agreement with its lenders to defer 100% of its debt repayment for 25 months to june 30, 2018 and to waive or substantially relax the financial

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.75

* Q2 revenue $53 million

* Q2 revenue view $41.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Agreement with lenders including a waiver of approximately $223.9 million in debt principal repayments until june 30, 2018

* Agreement with lenders for waivers or substantial relaxation of our financial covenants until end of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: