Sept 14 Basic Energy Services Inc :
* Basic Energy Services enters into forbearance agreement
and obtains waivers to continue deleveraging negotiations with
secured lenders and unsecured bondholders
* Entered into a forbearance agreement with over 81% of
holders of 7.75% senior notes due 2019
* Has elected not to make interest payment upon expiration
of 30-day grace period
* Forbearance agreement with respect to 30-day grace period
related to an $18.4 million payment of interest under 2019 notes
* Continues to believe that it has ample liquidity at this
time to continue uninterrupted operations in ordinary course
* Company's secured lenders have agreed to provide temporary
waivers of some existing and future defaults under term loan
