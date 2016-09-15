Sept 15 BB&T Corp
* BB&T announces early termination of FDIC loss share
agreements
* BB&T Corp says under terms of agreement, Branch Bank will
make a cash payment of $230 million
* BB&T will recognize pre-tax expense of approximately $20
million this quarter
* BB&T retains ownership of related loans, securities and
other assets
* Early termination eliminates assets and liabilities
associated with indemnification, a net liability of about $210
million at June 30
* BB&T Corp says under terms of agreement, FDIC will no
longer share in future benefits related to these assets
* There will be a positive impact to future earnings related
to elimination of FDIC amortization expense
