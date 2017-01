Sept 15 Kite Realty Group Trust :

* Kite Realty Group Trust announces pricing of inaugural $300 million public offering of senior unsecured notes

* Interest on notes is payable semi-annually on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on April 1, 2017

* Notes will be issued at 99.599 percent of par value with a yield to maturity of 4.049%

* Has priced $300 million of 4.00% senior notes due 2026