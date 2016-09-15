Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Sept 15 Global Medical Reit
* Global Medical REIT Inc provides acquisition update
* Global Medical REIT Inc says also has entered into an assignment and assumption agreement to assume a purchase contract for a third project
* Says that it has entered into purchase contracts to acquire two projects
* Purchase contract for a third project, encompassing a total of eleven buildings for an aggregate purchase price of $30.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
Jan 27 The world's largest fast-food retailer McDonald's Corp said it would sell its Nordic restaurants to British equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd's founder and chairman Guy Hands as part of a turnaround plan it had previously announced.