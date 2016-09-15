Sept 15 Global Medical Reit

* Global Medical REIT Inc provides acquisition update

* Global Medical REIT Inc says also has entered into an assignment and assumption agreement to assume a purchase contract for a third project

* Says that it has entered into purchase contracts to acquire two projects

* Purchase contract for a third project, encompassing a total of eleven buildings for an aggregate purchase price of $30.9 million