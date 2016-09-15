Sept 15 Oracle Corp :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Q1 revenue $8.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.7 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters
* Qtrly cloud software as a service (SAAS) and platform as a
service (PAAS) revenues were $798 million, up 77 pct in U.S.
Dollars
* Qtrly total cloud revenues, including infrastructure as a
service (IAAS), were $969 million, up 59 pct in U.S. Dollars
* Oracle Corp says declared a quarterly cash dividend of
$0.15 per share of outstanding common stock
* "This year we are on track to sell more than $2 billion of
SAAS and PAAS annually recurring revenue"
* Oracle Corp qtrly operating margin was 31 pct
* GAAP operating margin was 39 pct
