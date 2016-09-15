Sept 15 Just Energy Group Inc :

* Just Energy Group Inc. announces $160 million public offering of convertible unsecured senior subordinated debentures

* Intention to redeem remaining outstanding $55 million of its 9.75 pct senior unsecured notes

* Intention to redeem minimum of $225 million of its 6.0 pct convertible debentures due June 30, 2017

* Intends to use proceeds to redeem remaining $55 million aggregate principal amount outstanding under 9.75 pct senior unsecured notes due 2018

* Just Energy Group Inc says debentures will mature on December 31, 2021

* Agreed to issue, on a "bought deal" basis, $160 million of convertible unsecured senior subordinated debentures at $1,000 per debenture