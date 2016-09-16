Sept 16 Multi Packaging Solutions International Ltd

* Multi packaging solutions announces proposed redemption of senior notes, proposed new incremental term loan B, repricing of outstanding euro tranche B term loans and sterling tranche B term loans and upsizing of revolving credit facility

* Multi packaging solutions international says to redeem all of its outstanding $200 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.500% senior notes due 2021

* Proposed redemption will be funded in part by proceeds of a proposed new us dollar tranche B term loan

* Intends to reprice to upsize its us dollar revolving credit facility from $50 million to $70 million