Sept 16 Histogenics Corp :

* Histogenics Corporation announces $30.0 million private placement

* Expects to use net proceeds from private placement to support development of NeoCart

* Enrollment in NeoCart Phase 3 clinical trial will be completed in Q2 of 2017

* Certain members of board to purchase 283,045 shares stock & 2,563.14 shares of series a convertible preferred stock in private placement

* Says agreed to sell 2.7 million shares of common stock at a price of $2.25 per share

* Expects proceeds raised in offering along with its existing cash resources to last through middle of 2018