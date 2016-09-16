Sept 16 Histogenics Corp :
* Histogenics Corporation announces $30.0 million private
placement
* Expects to use net proceeds from private placement to
support development of NeoCart
* Enrollment in NeoCart Phase 3 clinical trial will be
completed in Q2 of 2017
* Certain members of board to purchase 283,045 shares stock
& 2,563.14 shares of series a convertible preferred stock in
private placement
* Says agreed to sell 2.7 million shares of common stock at
a price of $2.25 per share
* Expects proceeds raised in offering along with its
existing cash resources to last through middle of 2018
