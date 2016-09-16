Sept 16 Hamilton Thorne Ltd

* Hamilton Thorne announces the acquisition of Embryotech Laboratories

* Says transaction is expected to add over US$5 million of revenue and more than us$1.5 million to EBITDA in calendar year 2017

* Expected to increase 2017 EBITDA by over 100%

* Total consideration of approximately us$7.25 million

* Estimates this transaction will be accretive to earnings in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: