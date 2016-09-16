BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 16 Johnson & Johnson :
* Johnson & Johnson announces agreement to acquire Abbott Medical Optics
* Deal for $4.325 billion in cash
* Transaction would be modestly accretive immediately to adjusted earnings per share
* Following expected deal closing, sales will be reported in medical devices segment as a separate platform within Vision Care
* Deal will include ophthalmic products in three business segments: cataract surgery, laser refractive surgery and consumer eye health Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.