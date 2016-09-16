Sept 16 Photon Control Inc :
* Court directed Photon research and development not dispose
of or encumber any of intellectual property which is contested
between photon control and photon research and development
* Court directed photon research and development to continue
to allow photon control access to all intellectual property as
previously done
* On Sept 1 and 2, co applied to court for interlocutory
relief pending trial of action given certain threats made in
writing by photon research and development in July
* Court issued an oral judgment pending conclusion of
litigation or other resolution of matter
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: