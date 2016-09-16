Sept 16 Photon Control Inc :

* Court directed Photon research and development not dispose of or encumber any of intellectual property which is contested between photon control and photon research and development

* Court directed photon research and development to continue to allow photon control access to all intellectual property as previously done

* On Sept 1 and 2, co applied to court for interlocutory relief pending trial of action given certain threats made in writing by photon research and development in July

* Court issued an oral judgment pending conclusion of litigation or other resolution of matter