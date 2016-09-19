UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Sept 19 Nextera Energy
* Nextera Energy -U.S. Bankruptcy court approval for Energy Future Holdings to enter into merger agreements with Nextera Energy represents important next step in overall process toward acquisition of oncor
* Nextera Energy -With proposed transaction, all debt that resides above Oncor and Energy Future intermediate holding company will be extinguished
* Nextera Energy -Expects to file soon with Oncor a joint application with public utility commission of Texas requesting approval of proposed transaction Source text for Eikon:
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: