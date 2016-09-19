Sept 19 HNI Corp :
* HNI Corporation updates earnings guidance for third
quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Sees q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.74 to $0.79
* Sees FY non-gaap earnings per share $2.50 to $2.70
* Sees q3 sales down 4 to 7 percent
* Sees FY sales down 3 to 6 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $631.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.87, revenue view $2.28
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Demand in office furniture and hearth segments is expected
to be lower than previously forecasted for rest of the year
* Office furniture business sales will be lower than
expected due to overall softer than anticipated demand for the
rest of the year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: