Sept 19 Inplay Oil Corp:
* Inplay oil corp. and Anderson Energy Inc. Announce
strategic business combination, pembina cardium acquisition and
"bought deal" financing
* Holders of shares of Inplay entitled to receive 0.1303 a
share of new Inplay for each one Inplay share held
* Holders of common shares of anderson to continue to hold 1
new inplay share for each one anderson share held
* Commitment letter,term sheet for a pro forma $60 million
credit facility to be provided upon closing of transactions and
inplay financing
* New Inplay is planning to start a four well drilling
program in 2016 targeting Cardium in Pembina region
* Board of directors of inplay and anderson have unanimously
approved arrangement
* To acquire cardium light oil assets in Pembina region of
alberta for total consideration of $47 million
* Has entered into an agreement to raise, on a private
placement basis, $70.0 million in gross proceeds by way of a
"bought deal" financing
* Based on Inplay financing price, implied price per
Anderson share is $2.30
* Inplay and Anderson to combine under new name Inplay Oil
corp.
* 2017 capital program is expected to consist of its high
graded cardium inventory where it can achieve paybacks of under
1.5 years
