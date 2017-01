Sept 20 Commscope Holding Company Inc

* Commscope announces sale of 10 million shares of common stock by affiliate of the carlyle group

* Underwriter will have an option to purchase up to 1.5 million additional shares from carlyle

* Commscope will not receive any of proceeds from offering of shares by carlyle

* Carlyle will continue to beneficially own 19.7 million shares, of commscope's outstanding common stock