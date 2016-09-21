UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
* G4G Capital signs letter agreement to acquire all Shawn Ryan and Wildwood Exploration Inc.'s gold properties in the White Gold District of Yukon and announces private placement
* Brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$3 million through issuance of units at a price of C$0.20 per unit
* Share consideration of 7 million common shares of G4G issuable in two installments to vendors
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
