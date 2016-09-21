Sept 21 Jabil Circuit Inc

* Jabil posts fourth quarter & fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $4.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.27 billion

* Q4 earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 core earnings per share $0.28

* Sees Q1 U.S. GAAP net diluted earnings per share $0.05 to $0.36 per diluted share

* Sees Q1 core diluted earnings per share $0.54 to $0.74 per diluted share

* Company estimates that realignment shall result in approximately $195 million in total charges over a two year period

* Intention to realign company's global capacity and administrative support infrastructure

* Sees Q1 net revenue $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion

* It is currently estimated that $120 million to $150 million will be recorded in fiscal year 2017 and balance during fiscal year 2018

* Says Co estimates that cash component of these actions is $50 million of which $25 million will be incurred in fiscal year 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $4.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S