Sept 22 Coca-Cola European Partners PLC
* Cola European Partners reports interim results for the six
months ended 1 July 2016
* Cola European Partners PLC - CCEP remains on track to
achieve pre-tax savings of EUR 315 million to EUR 340 million
through synergies by mid-2019
* Cola European Partners- first-half reported revenue
totaled EUR 3.5 billion; first-half diluted earnings per share
were EUR 0.74 on a reported basis
* Cola European Partners PLC - affirms full-year 2016
earnings outlook
* Cola European Partners PLC - ccep declares initial
quarterly dividend of EUR 0.17 per share
* Cola European Partners PLC - "first-half results reflect
continued impact of a soft consumer environment and persistent
economic challenges"
