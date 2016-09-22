Sept 22 Omnova Solutions Continues Year
* Over-Year earnings growth in 2016 third quarter, led by
increased volumes of over 6% in performance chemicals' specialty
businesses
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.14
* Q3 earnings per share $0.10
* Q3 sales fell 7.3 percent to $195.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Eps and adjusted EPS for Q3 of 2016 were negatively
impacted due to country-wide labor strikes in France earlier in
quarter
* Continues to expect 2016 to be another year of growth in
adjusted earnings per diluted share
* EPS and adjusted EPS for Q3 of 2016 were negatively
impacted by approximately $0.03
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: