Sept 22 Omnova Solutions Continues Year

* Over-Year earnings growth in 2016 third quarter, led by increased volumes of over 6% in performance chemicals' specialty businesses

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Q3 earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 sales fell 7.3 percent to $195.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eps and adjusted EPS for Q3 of 2016 were negatively impacted due to country-wide labor strikes in France earlier in quarter

* Continues to expect 2016 to be another year of growth in adjusted earnings per diluted share

* EPS and adjusted EPS for Q3 of 2016 were negatively impacted by approximately $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: