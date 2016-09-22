Sept 22 First Bancorp
* First bancorp reports the early termination of all fdic
loss share agreements
* Says loss share agreements were related to two failed bank
acquisitions from 2009 and 2011
* First bancorp expects to record a pretax expense of
approximately $5.7 million this quarter
* Expects there to be a positive impact on future earnings
as a result of elimination of fdic indemnification asset expense
* First bank paid $2.0 million to fdic and all rights and
obligations related to payments under agreements were terminated
* Says first bank entered into an agreement with fdic that
terminates all loss share agreements between first bank and fdic
