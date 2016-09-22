Sept 22 First Bancorp

* First bancorp reports the early termination of all fdic loss share agreements

* Says loss share agreements were related to two failed bank acquisitions from 2009 and 2011

* First bancorp expects to record a pretax expense of approximately $5.7 million this quarter

* Expects there to be a positive impact on future earnings as a result of elimination of fdic indemnification asset expense

* First bank paid $2.0 million to fdic and all rights and obligations related to payments under agreements were terminated

* Says first bank entered into an agreement with fdic that terminates all loss share agreements between first bank and fdic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: