Sept 23 Finish Line Inc

* Finish Line reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 sales $509.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $494.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For fiscal year ending February 25, 2017, company still expects Finish Line comparable store sales to increase in 3% to 5% range

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Finish Line Inc qtrly Finish Line comparable store sales increased 5.1%.

* Finish Line Inc sees for fiscal year ending February 25, 2017 diluted earnings per share to be between $1.50 and $1.56

* Board has approved an updated timetable for Glenn Lyon's transition to non-executive chairman of board of directors effective today