Sept 23 Finish Line Inc
* Finish Line reports second quarter fiscal year 2017
results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.53
* Q2 sales $509.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $494.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* For fiscal year ending February 25, 2017, company still
expects Finish Line comparable store sales to increase in 3% to
5% range
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Finish Line Inc qtrly Finish Line comparable store sales
increased 5.1%.
* Finish Line Inc sees for fiscal year ending February 25,
2017 diluted earnings per share to be between $1.50 and $1.56
* Board has approved an updated timetable for Glenn Lyon's
transition to non-executive chairman of board of directors
effective today
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: