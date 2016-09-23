Sept 23 Coca-cola Femsa Sab De Cv
* Coca-Cola Femsa reaches an agreement to acquire Vonpar in
Brazil
* Deal for aggregate enterprise value of r$3,578 million and
an approximate equity value of r$3,508 million
* Cola Femsa Sab de CV- of equity value of approximately
r$3,508 million; Spal will pay an amount of approximately
r$1,730 million in cash at closing
* Cola Femsa Sab De CV - transactions referred above have
been approved by board of directors of Coca-cola Femsa
* Cola Femsa Sab De CV - deal will increase volume in Brazil
by 25 percent
* Cola Femsa-co's Brazilian unit, Spal Industria Brasileira
de Bebidas s.a. Reached agreement with shareholders of Vonpar to
acquire 100% of Vonpar
* Estimated amount of synergies to be captured from deal in
next 18 to 24 months is about r$65 million at ebitda level
* Coca-Cola Femsa will also seek approval of Coca-Cola
company for this acquisition
* Cola Femsa Sab De CV - Spal will pay at deal closing r$688
million in cash
* Cola Femsa Sab De CV - transactions will positively impact
combined operations going forward
* Cola Femsa Sab-at closing, Spal to issue a 3-year
promissory note denominated,payable in cash in Brazilian reals
for r$1,090 million
