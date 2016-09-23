Sept 23 eFuture Holding Inc
* eFuture Holding Inc. enters into definitive merger
agreement
* Deal for US$6.42 per share
* Transactions will be financed by equity capital of parent
and its affiliates
* Shiji (Hong Kong) Ltd agreed to vote all shares
beneficially owned by it in favor of authorization and approval
of merger agreement and merger
* Special committee of independent directors unanimously
approved merger agreement
* Transactions will result in company becoming a
privately-held company
* Shiji (Hong Kong) Limited beneficially owns shares
representing about 52.24% of total voting power of outstanding
shares of co
* Entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Shiji
(Hong Kong) Limited and eFuture CI Limited
