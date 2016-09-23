Sept 23 Essar Steel Algoma:
* Essar Steel Algoma extends stay of proceedings and
debtor-in-possession financing
* Obtained an order extending stay of proceedings under
Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act to January 31, 2017
* Majority of its term lenders and senior secured
noteholders have reached agreement on a recapitalization
proposal for company
* Proposal contemplates an investment of up to US$425
million, a reduction of company's funded debt by approximately
US$1.15 billion
* Proposal contemplates reduction in annual cash interest
expense by approximately us$125 million
* Term lenders, senior secured noteholders agreement
contemplates either restructuring plan or acquisition of
substantially all of company's assets
