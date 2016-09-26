Sept 26 Natus Medical Inc :

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $89 million to $91 million

* Natus enters into agreement to acquire gn otometrics; provides Q3 revenue update

* Majority of expected Q3 revenue shortfall is due to voluntary ship hold co placed on certain products produced in seattle facility

* Majority of expected Q3 revenue shortfall is due to voluntary ship hold co placed on certain products produced in seattle facility

* Expect Otometrics to be accretive to 2017 earnings with a NON-GAAP contribution operating margin goal for year of 10%, 2018 goal of 20%

* Remaining Q3 revenue shortfall is primarily due to lower demand in international markets

* Expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to NON-GAAP earnings

* Deal for $145 million

* Natus will use offshore cash and proceeds from this credit line to fund acquisition

* Natus medical inc says has entered into a $150 million revolving credit agreement with JP Morgan Chase, n.a. And Citibank, n.a

* Says with addition of Otometrics, anticipate Natus revenue in 2017 will reach $500 million

