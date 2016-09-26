Sept 26 Teck Resources Ltd :
* Teck submits regulatory application for Quebrada Blanca
phase 2
* Updated feasibility study including capital and operating
cost estimates for project is expected to be completed in Q1 of
2017
* Says submitted social and environmental impact assessment
(SEIA) for its Quebrada Blanca phase 2 project in Northern Chile
* Given timeline of regulatory process, decision is not
expected before mid-2018
* Says project optimization work currently underway targets
capital costs of project in range of US$4.5 to $5 billion
* QB phase 2 expected to have annual production capacity of
over 8,000 tonnes of molybdenum in concentrate for first 10
years of mine life
* Qb phase 2 expected to have annual production capacity of
over 250,000 tonnes of copper for first 10 years of mine life
* Decision with respect to development of QB phase 2 project
in Chile not expected before 2018
