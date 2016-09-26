Sept 26 Dte Energy Co
* Dte Energy to purchase natural gas midstream assets
* Dte Energy to purchase natural gas midstream assets
* Transactions, expected to be completed in Q4 2016, will
not materially change DTE's current business mix.
* Agreement calls for DTE to purchase 100 percent of
Appalachia Gathering System , located in Pennsylvania and West
Virginia
* Wells Fargo Bank NA has provided committed financing for
transaction
* Dte Energy Co says agreement also calls for DTE to
purchase 40 percent of Stonewall Gas Gathering (SGG), in West
Virginia, from M3 Midstream
* Combined purchase price for assets to be acquired by DTE
is $1.3 billion.
* Says assets will become part of DTE's non-utility gas
storage and pipeline business
* Transaction expected to be completed in Q4 2016, will not
materially change DTE's current business mix
* Says in addition, DTE will purchase 15 percent of SGG from
Vega Energy Partners
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: