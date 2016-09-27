Sept 27 Nq Mobile Inc
* NQ Mobile Inc announces private placement of $220 million
convertible notes
* Convertible notes will bear interest at a rate of 8.0% per
annum from issuance date and mature in october 2018
* Says convertible notes will bear interest at a rate of
8.0% per annum from issuance date and mature in october 2018
* Says Zhongzhi Hi-Tech Overseas Investment Ltd agreed to
purchase an aggregate principal amount of $220 million of
convertible notes
* Co plans to use net proceeds from this private placement
for repayment of existing convertible notes and general
corporate purposes
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: