Sept 27 TxCell SA :
* Half 2016 financial results and provides strategy update
* H1 net loss is 7.1 million euros ($8.0 million)versus a
loss of 5.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating loss is 7.1 million euros versus loss of 5.7
million euros a year ago
* Aims to generate several additional preclinical
proof-of-concept data within next 12 months
* Aims to start at least one first-in-man clinical study
before end of 2018
* Objectives are in line with TxCell's strategic roadmap
disclosed in March 2016
* As of June 30, 2016, TxCell's cash and cash equivalents
totaled 3.2 million euros
* A manufacturing process for entria platform should be
validated by 2018 for start of a clinical study with a first
car-treg program
* Revises operating cash burn guidance for 2016, from 15
million euros initially down to approximately 12 million euros
