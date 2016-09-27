Sept 27 TxCell SA :

* Half 2016 financial results and provides strategy update

* H1 net loss is 7.1 million euros ($8.0 million)versus a loss of 5.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating loss is 7.1 million euros versus loss of 5.7 million euros a year ago

* Aims to generate several additional preclinical proof-of-concept data within next 12 months

* Aims to start at least one first-in-man clinical study before end of 2018

* Objectives are in line with TxCell's strategic roadmap disclosed in March 2016

* As of June 30, 2016, TxCell's cash and cash equivalents totaled 3.2 million euros

* A manufacturing process for entria platform should be validated by 2018 for start of a clinical study with a first car-treg program

* Revises operating cash burn guidance for 2016, from 15 million euros initially down to approximately 12 million euros