Sept 27 Titan Medical Inc :

* Titan medical provides corporate update

* Says currently anticipates closing Q3 ending September 30, 2016 with approximately us $8.5 million in cash

* Says board continues its active search to recruit a new chairperson

* Says engaged executive search firm for purpose of assisting in identification and qualification of chief operating officer

* Says continuing an ongoing program of board renewal