Sept 27 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc
* Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc announces appointment of
interim CEO; provides strategic update
* Says Mark Phillips appointed interim COO
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc says suspends Taco Cabana
separation process, and suspends Pollo Tropical New Restaurant
development in Texas
* Tim Taft is retiring as CEO and president, and resigning
as a director effective September 30, 2016
* Has decided to suspend additional development of Pollo
Tropical restaurants in Texas and to review its strategy for
development in state
* Says Danny Meisenheimer appointed interim CEO and
president
* In 2017 expects to open 14-17 new Pollo Tropical
Restaurants primarily in Florida and 8-10 Taco Cabana
Restaurants in Texas
