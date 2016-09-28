BRIEF-Overstock to buy 604,229 shares from units of Fairfax Financial at $16.55/shr
* Says on Jan 27, entered into oral deal to buy 604,229 shares from one or more units of Fairfax Financial Holdings at $16.55/share
Sept 27 Array Biopharma Inc
* Array Biopharma announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 18.4 million common shares priced at $6.25 per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Says on Jan 27, entered into oral deal to buy 604,229 shares from one or more units of Fairfax Financial Holdings at $16.55/share
* Enterprise Products Partners LP qtrly fully diluted earnings per unit $0.31
* United Therapeutics Corp says entered into a credit agreement for an unsecured, revolving credit facility of up to $1.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: